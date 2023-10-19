See photos from Houma’s Rotary Centennial Plaza Ribbon Cutting

On Wednesday, October 19, 2023, The Rotary Club of Houma and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of downtown’s Rotary Centennial Plaza completion.

The Rotary Centennial Plaza, on which construction began in October of 2022, is a project devised by the Rotary Club of Houma to celebrate their 100th anniversary– with a mission to provide a comfortable and scenic walkway to bring more patrons to downtown Houma.

Donors who made the Rotary Centennial Plaza possible include Explore Houma, the State of Louisiana, Terrebonne General Health System, Synergy Bank, Houma Downtown Development Corporation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the Koti Sangisetty Family, and South Louisiana Bank.

Other donors included Pete and Denise Benoit, Ron and Sandy Brooks, James J. Buquet, Jr. Family Foundation, the Burguieres Family, b1 Bank, Christen and Rhymes, Coburn Supply Co. of Houma, Big Mike and Carla Fesi, William and Annette Foster, 7887 Main, South Louisiana Medical Association, Trapp Cadillac/Chevrolet, United Community Bank, and Reuben and Dianne Williams.

See photos below, courtesy of Houma Main Street, of the beautifully completed Plaza that is now officially open for all to enjoy.