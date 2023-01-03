See what’s popping with LPPL in honor of National Popcorn Day

In honor of National Popcorn Day on January 19, Lafourche Parish Public Library has activities popping up all month to celebrate. Starting tomorrow, January 3, 2023, branches all over the parish are offering crafts, STEM experiments, games, movies, and more!

Here’s a complete list of what’s popping with LPPL:

Tuesday, January 3, at 4:00 p.m. – Raceland Branch – Popcorn Hyacinths for adults

– Popcorn Hyacinths for adults Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. – Lockport Branch – Popcorn Trees, for ages 5-12

– Popcorn Trees, for ages 5-12 Tuesday, January 17 at 4:00 p.m. – Gheens Branch – Popcorn Races, for ages 0-12

– Popcorn Races, for ages 0-12 Wednesday, January 18, at 3 :00 p.m. – Gheens Branch – Popcorn and a Movie, showing the Penguins of Madagascar, for all ages

– Popcorn and a Movie, showing the Penguins of Madagascar, for all ages Thursday, January 19, at 4:15 p.m.- Choctaw Branch – STEAM Dancing Popcorn for all ages

– STEAM Dancing Popcorn for all ages Thursday, January 19 at 1 p.m.- Larose Branch – Pop, Pop, Popcorn Story Time, for all ages

– Pop, Pop, Popcorn Story Time, for all ages Thursday, January 19 at 10:30 a.m. – Thibodaux Branch – Popcorn Baby Time, for babies and toddlers

– Popcorn Baby Time, for babies and toddlers Wednesday, January 19 at 1:30 p.m. – Bayou Blue Branch – Popcorn Painting, for adults

– Popcorn Painting, for adults Thursday, January 19 at 4:00 p.m. – Raceland Branch– P is for Popcorn Craft, for early learners

Visit LPPL online for a complete list of services, and branch location and hours.