Senior Emma Bourg breaks meet record at Catholic High Relays

Congratulations to Houma Christian School senior Emma Bourg, who has recently placed first and broken a meet record at the recent Catholic High Relays this past weekend. Bourg currently has the fastest composite time in the state of Louisiana with her 4.59 1600m. Bourg is also ranked fourth of all time in Louisiana history in the 1600m.

“Emma has broken every record at every single meet we have attended this year,” said 5th-year track and cross country Coach Wendy Delgado. “She has not only gone undefeated but continues to shatter records.” Bourg was also recently named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Cross Country, a very prestigious award for young athletes across the country– notably also won by athletes such LeBron James, Alex Rodriguez, and Peyton Manning for their respective sports in their high school years. Bourg is also All-Academic for Cross Country and Track and Field, an award she will be presented with in May 5, as well as being a finalist for the American Legion Teen of the Year Award.

“Emma is an amazing girl. I am so proud of her and how hard she has worked,” said Coach Delgado. “She is not only an exceptional athlete but also so strong in her faith. She is called in her service and feels that running is her way to make a change. She is a leader on and off the track.” Bourg has attended multiple mission trips to Africa and Peru, as well as preaching at Chapel at Houma Christian as a leader in the school. Bourg has already signed a letter of intent to run track and cross country at the University of New Orleans following her graduation. Congratulations to Emma for her continued successes!