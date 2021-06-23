Sensory Story Time Program Aims to Help Children with Learning Disabilities

Terrebonne Parish Library recently received a $1,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that will support summer literacy through the Sensory Story Time at Home Kits. From dogs to dinosaurs, these kits have everything families need to have sensory story time in the comfort of their homes. The kits include books, instructions, and activities geared around a central theme and picked to suit the needs of children with learning disabilities.

One in every 50 children has an autism spectrum disorder, according to the CDC. The Sensory Story Time at Home program is designed for children with ASD, sensory processing disorders, or other learning disabilities. This program is aimed to help families who face unique challenges when it comes to utilizing library resources.

The local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of a $10.5 million donation to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs. This fund represents the organization’s largest one-day grant donation to date.

“For nearly 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in our hometown communities,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “The recent and significant shifts in the educational landscape have made the Foundation’s mission more critically important. As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others. We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”

The ten kits will be available to check out to all patrons with library accounts in good standing. By allowing caregivers to check these materials out, the families will have the opportunity to participate in library programming in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. They can be checked out from the information desk in the Children’s Department of the Terrebonne Parish Main Library located at 151 Library Drive in Houma. To reserve a kit, call 985-876-5861 option 3.

Photo submitted.