September Art After Dark in Downtown Houma Postponed

It was announced that the September 18th Art After Dark event has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild and Bayou Regional Arts Council host the Art After Dark in downtown Houma annually to exhibit visual artists and artisans their work during the event. The event includes all artists, such as as paintings in all media, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, and wood carvings.

The event will be rescheduled at a later time once details are finalized.

Follow the Bayou Regional Arts Council on Facebook or visit http://www.terrebonnefineartsguild.org/ to keep up to date.