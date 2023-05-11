Several Lemonade Day participants donate proceeds to local charities

What’s better than delicious lemonade on a hot day– for a good cause! Lots of local young entrepreneurs participated in Synergy Bank’s Lemonade Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023, as a way to learn how to earn money while having some fun. However, several children who participated decided to go one step further in helping their community by donating their proceeds to local charities and nonprofits.

One participant, 8-year-old Scarlett Savoie, has been participating in Lemonade Stand Day for the past three years and has donated all her proceeds to charity. “Scarlett opened her first lemonade stand when she was 5 years old, and she told me on her own she wanted to donate the money to St. Jude’s,” said Scarlett’s mother Katie Savoie. “She decided that because her older cousin was born premature and so we have done a lot of things in support of St. Jude’s. Then, for the past two years, Scarlett has worked her lemonade stand with her cousin Bella Byles and they have donated their earnings to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. The lemonade stand, and donating her money to charity, is something Scarlett looks forward to every year.” Another Lemonade Stand Day participant, Jaycie Cortez, donated her $300 in earnings equally to St. Jude’s and the upcoming Mighty Moms event in Terrebonne Parish.

Alongside local participants donating their proceeds to different charities, several came together and decided to donate their money to the Bayou Regional Arts Council, who acted as judges during the Lemonade Day event. “It’s so wonderful that these kids decided to donate their money not just to the Bayou Regional Arts Council, but to other nonprofits as well,” said Bayou Regional Arts Council Director Genie Ardoin. “These kids deserve lots of recognition for everything they do.” The money raised for the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be presented by the kids to the council at their annual Meet and Greet on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Read more about Lemonade Day 2023 in the official press release from Synergy Bank below, and make sure to visit their Facebook for more photos of Lemonade Day participants: “More than 100 young local entrepreneurs participated in Bayou Lemonade Day over the weekend. The event is part of a statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business. Putting a twist on the event, Bayou Lemonade Day focuses on providing children in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes with tools needed to have a successful lemonade stand. Community partners Synergy Bank, Raising Cane’s, Rouses Market, Terrebonne Parish Library, and Lafourche Parish Library work together to create a Bayou Lemonade Day Kit which includes a child’s apron, money bag, cups, lemonade, a how-to-guide, and other fun items for kids to use at their stand. “Lemonaders” also got a lesson in flexibility and overcoming challenges when unexpected weather rolled in early Saturday. While some opted to open their stands later, change locations, or even open again on Sunday – these entrepreneurs worked hard to showcase their lemonade for their communities. Multiple random prizes were handed out throughout the day from Synergy Bank, Rouses Market, Terrebonne Parish Library, and Raising Cane’s. Winner of the Best Decorated Stand prize was awarded to Baby Bird’s Lemonade. They received a prize pack that included a $50 VISA® gift card from Synergy Bank, $50 Rouses Market gift card, $50 Raising Canes gift card and prize basket, and tote bags filled with prizes from the Terrebonne Parish Library. “Having a lemonade stand teaches financial responsibility while also shaping our future entrepreneurs and business leaders, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “We are proud to sponsor such a wonderful event in our community.” Visit www.synergybank.com to learn more and to view photos from Bayou Lemonade Day.