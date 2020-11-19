Several Thanksgiving food giveaways set for this Saturday in Houma

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and community, several local organizations are sponsoring food giveaways on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Houma.

Starting at 9 a.m. at the Finding Our Roots African American Museum, residents can pick up a free turkey. The event is sponsored by the Bond, Youth, & Community Foundation and 5ive Foundation.

Also that day, a turkey and ham giveaway will take place at the Terrebonne Parish NAACP building, 7163 W. Park Avenue and Mechanicville Gym, 2814 Senator St. Both events will run from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. They are presented by the Terrebonne NAACP and their partnered sponsors, Rouses, Big Mike Cares and PCM Outreach.

Kingdom Connection Church, 7549 West Park Avenue, will host a community feeding event that day as well. It begins at 12 p.m.

At all the giveaways, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles to receive their food.

Feature photo by Alison Marras.