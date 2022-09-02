Shop Local for College Game Day looks!

College Game Day kicks off this weekend for Nicholls and LSU, with Nicholls playing on Saturday and LSU playing on Sunday. Nicholls is an away game and LSU plays in the Super Dome in a “home and home” series on a neutral field.

Our local boutiques have stepped up this year with their game day options! This week, we are focusing on our Houma boutiques. Check out what’s in store below:

4L Mercantile

1795 Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite L&M, Houma

(985) 860-9908

JuJu’s Boutique

411 Corporate Drive, Suite H, Houma

(985) 876-3766

Outside & In

623 Corporate Drive, Houma

(985) 876-7809

La Boujee Boutique

300 Belanger, Suite A, Houma