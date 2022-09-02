Shop Local for College Game Day looks!

September 2, 2022
September 2, 2022

College Game Day kicks off this weekend for Nicholls and LSU, with Nicholls playing on Saturday and LSU playing on Sunday. Nicholls is an away game and LSU plays in the Super Dome in a “home and home” series on a neutral field.



 

Our local boutiques have stepped up this year with their game day options! This week, we are focusing on our Houma boutiques. Check out what’s in store below:

 



 

4L Mercantile
1795 Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite L&M, Houma 
(985) 860-9908

 


JuJu’s Boutique
411 Corporate Drive, Suite H, Houma
(985) 876-3766



 

 



Outside & In
623 Corporate Drive, Houma
(985) 876-7809

 



La Boujee Boutique
300 Belanger, Suite A, Houma

Mary Ditch
