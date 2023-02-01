Show your Love for Local to Downtown Thibodaux!

Thibodaux Main Street invites you to show your “Love for Local”! “Help us show the small businesses and employees in Downtown Thibodaux how much you appreciate them by sending a “Love for Local” letter this Valentine’s Day,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Main Street. “There’s no limit on the amount of letters you can send so write until your heart’s content! What a sweet way to show your appreciation for the people that work so hard for our community!”

Follow this link , fill out the short form, and sign your name or remain anonymous. Thibodaux Main Street will deliver your message to the Downtown Thibodaux business or employee. Downtown businesses include those within the Main Street District: West 1st Street to West 5th Street and Jackson Street to Canal Boulevard. The last day to submit a letter is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023.