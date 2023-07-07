Sign up now for Nicholls State University’s E-Sports Summer Camp in Houma

Do you know a gamer looking for something to do next week? Nicholls State University’s Colonel E-Sports group still has slots open for their E-Sports Summer Camp.

The camp will be held from Monday, July 10- Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Main Branch of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library in Houma. Campers will learn skills such as communication and teamwork by playing various video games and participating in different activities.

Those interested in signing up may register here. For more information, please visit the Colonel E-Sports Facebook page.