Sign Up Today for Recovery Network’s Second Free Conversational Spanish Course

Did you miss Bayou Business Recovery Network’s basic Conversational Spanish Course in the spring? Here’s another chance for you or some of your employees to take that first step toward being bilingual and expanding your customer base.

The second cohort of the Conversational Spanish begins on Tuesday, July 12, meeting 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday for eight weeks at Fletcher Technical Community College.

In-person learning allows the class to be tailored to phrases needed for your business, participants practicing the language with each other and native Spanish speakers. It’s a relaxed, fun atmosphere where mistakes are made and corrected in real time while speaking and listening to Spanish.

Only 20 seats are available, so don’t wait until the last minute! Register here today.

Terrebonne Economic Development Authority’s Bayou Business Recovery Network is a grant-funded business recovery program which provides technical assistance from local partners and consultants. It aims to help businesses in Terrebonne address their concerns and needs on such topics as financial and legal services, human resources and management training/assistance, and marketing and digital technology services in a one-on-one or classroom environment.

For information on or to access the Bayou Business Recovery Network’s services, including the Conversational Spanish course, call Katherine Theriot at 985-873-6890, or email ktheriot@tpeda.org.