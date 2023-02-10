Six Mardi Gras books to kick of Carnival with your kids

If you’re looking to kick off Carnival with your little ones, our public libraries have a variety of beautifully illustrated books about Mardi Gras that are filled with adventure, heritage, and fun! Whether your Mardi Gras includes a trip to the parade route or not, pick up a king cake, one of these cute books, and you’re set.

Terrebonne Parish Public Library has a wide variety of children’s Mardi Gras books including Gaston Goes to Mardi Gras, Dinosaur Mardi Gras, and Randolph solves the Mardi Gras Mystery. TPPL provided the following summaries:

Gaston Goes to Mardi Gras (2000) By Rice, James – Gaston Goes to Mardi Gras tells the story of how Gaston the green-nosed alligator has returned from the swamp and is taking adventurous readers on a tour of Mardi Gras. The things he sees on his journey are the real events that take place during Carnival in Cajun country, Gaston joins a Courir du Mardi Gras group, enjoys spicy gumbo, and dances in a fais do-do until dawn.

Dinosaur Mardi Gras (2012) By De Las Casas, Dianne – Get ready to stomp and chomp to that mambo beat When carnival time rolls into New Orleans, these hip dinosaurs want to boogie on down. Iguanodon wiggles to the music of a marching band, while Zigongosaurus dances zydeco and Pterodactyal swoops into the crowd. From singing tunes and tossing beads, these big beasts sure know how to party. Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Randolph Solves the Mardi Gras Mystery by Crochet, Pat Hornsby – Randolph is back, and this time it’s to save Mardi Gras! It’s Randolph’s first time at a Mardi Gras parade, and the little coonhound and his best friend, Olivia, are having the time of their lives. Until . . . Oh no! Disaster strikes! A masked bandit tries to ruin Mardi Gras, and Olivia is sure her outing to the parade is over. Randolph, the cutest, most curious puppy, would do anything to see his best friend smile. He knows that it’s up to him to save the day! Together the pair takes off in search of the only thing that can get the parade back on track. What’s that thing, you ask? Follow along to see if the Mardi Gras mystery gets solved! Randolph learns lessons about friendship, intertwined with a little Louisiana tradition in this adventure that will have readers exclaiming, Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Lafourche Parish Public Library has an impressive collection of Mardi Gras children’s books including Celebrating Mardi Gras, Delphine Denise and the Mardi Gras prize, and Phoebe Cakes the Bulldog : a Mardi Gras Tail. LPPL provided the following summaries: