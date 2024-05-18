Sno-Balls: Bayou Country Summer Favorites

By Tara Morvant

Here in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, sno-balls are a staple for beating the heat! Residents can often have pretty “heated” discussions as to who has the fluffiest ice or the best handcrafted syrup.

Sno-balls, originated by Ernest Hansen in New Orleans back in the 1930s, are much different from any other previous versions of these sweet treats. Unlike their more “course” counterpart sno-cones, sno-balls are fluffy mounds of ice soaked with the sweetest flavored cane syrups. These flavors range from strawberry and bubble gum, to the creamier choices like wedding cake and cheesecake. If you truly have a sweet tooth, you can also get these delicious creations “stuffed” with a scoop of decadent ice cream to satisfy your craving.

Grabbing an ice cold sno-ball on a hot summer day in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, is as easy as turning a corner. Throughout Terrebonne Parish, you can find several sno-ball stands, run by the friendliest of locals, who take pride in serving these perfect, cool concoctions. Check out some of our local offerings.

Bee Cool Snowballs

124 New Orleans Blvd – Houma, Louisiana 70364

(985) 746-4339

Brooke’s Sno-World

6493 W Main St, Houma, Louisiana 70360

(985) 868-6555

808 Grand Cailliou Rd, Houma, Louisiana 70363

(985) 262-1704

Frans Snowball Stand

302 Buquet St – Houma, LA 70360

Turn Right on Ziegler 1st St Past Barker off West Main, 1 Block Down

Houma, Louisiana 70360

The Cajun Freeze

1863 Bayou Blue Rd – Houma, Louisiana 70364

(985) 647-2580