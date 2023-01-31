SOLA announces cast for High School Musical Jr.

South Louisiana Center for the Arts announced the cast of their Spring 2023 Production, High School Musical Jr. “SoLa is super excited to offer High School Musical Jr. for our Spring Production! We have an amazing directing team, Mason Clark and Kyle Davis, and it’s going to be a wonderful, fun-filled semester,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.

The live performances will take place from May 5 – 7, 2023 at the Bayou Black Recreation Center. South LA Center for the Arts is a non-profit corporation focused on providing arts opportunities in the Houma area with a focus on children’s theatre.

Congratulations to the cast!

The Jocks:

Troy Bolton: Mason Brewer

Chad Danforth: Manning Pulaski

Zeke Baylor: Owen Lyons

The Brainiacs:

Gabriella Montez: Gracie Bourg

Taylor McKessie: Aida Pizzolato

Martha Cox: Stella Hunter

The Thespians:

Sharpay Evans: Iris Hunter

Ryan Evans: Cooper Guidry

Cathy: Amelie Trahan

Cyndra: Emma Bourg

Jamie: Lorelai France

Susan: Emma Acosta

The Other Students:

Kelsi Nielson: Arianna Acosta

Jackie Scott: Elizabeth Larke

Kratnoff/Jock: Cohen Acosta

Jock: Harrison Moreau

Brainiac: Katie Boes

Brainiac: Callie Clemons

Cheerleader: Emily Boudreaux

Cheerleader: Lucy Naquin

Cheerleader: Elise Larke

Cheerleader: Carolyn Boes

Student: Gianna Fonseca

Student: Katherine Duke

Student: Adeline Adams

Student: Alyssa Hopkins

Student: Anna Prejean

The Adults:

Ms. Darbus: Larke Blanchard

Coach Bolton: James Nettleton

Ms. Tenny/Moderator: Grace Champagne

The Production Team: