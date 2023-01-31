SOLA announces cast for High School Musical Jr.

South Louisiana Center for the Arts announced the cast of their Spring 2023 Production, High School Musical Jr. “SoLa is super excited to offer High School Musical Jr. for our Spring Production! We have an amazing directing team, Mason Clark and Kyle Davis, and it’s going to be a wonderful, fun-filled semester,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.


The live performances will take place from May 5 – 7, 2023 at the Bayou Black Recreation Center. South LA Center for the Arts is a non-profit corporation focused on providing arts opportunities in the Houma area with a focus on children’s theatre.

Congratulations to the cast!

The Jocks:


  • Troy Bolton: Mason Brewer
  • Chad Danforth: Manning Pulaski
  • Zeke Baylor: Owen Lyons

The Brainiacs:

  • Gabriella Montez: Gracie Bourg
  • Taylor McKessie: Aida Pizzolato
  • Martha Cox: Stella Hunter

The Thespians:

  • Sharpay Evans: Iris Hunter
  • Ryan Evans: Cooper Guidry
  • Cathy: Amelie Trahan
  • Cyndra: Emma Bourg
  • Jamie: Lorelai France
  • Susan: Emma Acosta

The Other Students:


  • Kelsi Nielson: Arianna Acosta
  • Jackie Scott: Elizabeth Larke
  • Kratnoff/Jock: Cohen Acosta
  • Jock: Harrison Moreau
  • Brainiac: Katie Boes
  • Brainiac: Callie Clemons
  • Cheerleader: Emily Boudreaux
  • Cheerleader: Lucy Naquin
  • Cheerleader: Elise Larke
  • Cheerleader: Carolyn Boes
  • Student: Gianna Fonseca
  • Student: Katherine Duke
  • Student: Adeline Adams
  • Student: Alyssa Hopkins
  • Student: Anna Prejean

The Adults: 

  • Ms. Darbus: Larke Blanchard
  • Coach Bolton: James Nettleton
  • Ms. Tenny/Moderator: Grace Champagne

The Production Team:

  • Director/Choreographer: Mason Clark
  • Assistant Director/Music Director: Kyle Davis
  • Production Assistant: Melinda Adams
  • Production Assistant: Erica AnnisI

 

