SOLA announces cast of The Little Mermaid, Jr.

South Louisiana Center for the Arts proudly announced the cast of their 2024 Summer Production of The Little Mermaid, Jr. Following weeks of practice, the talented cast will showcase their hard work from July 19-21, 20204.

Guests will watch the talented student cast dive “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic companions in Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr., adapted from Disney’s Broadway show and film, featuring Academy Award-winning music and delightful book and lyrics! Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved tale, Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. offers a captivating story about the sacrifices made for love and acceptance.

In a mystical underwater realm, the young and beautiful mermaid Ariel dreams of leaving her ocean life and fins behind to live on land. To achieve this, she must defy her father, King Triton, strike a bargain with the wicked sea witch Ursula, and convince the charming Prince Eric that she is the owner of the enchanting voice he’s been searching for.

The talented cast is as follows:

Ariel- Iris Hunter

Prince Eric- Emma Acosta

Sebastien- Danielle Freeman

Flounder- Larke Blanchard

Scuttle- Emma Songy

Ursula- Emma Thibodeaux

Flotsam- Luke Rodrigue

Jetsam- Cooper Guidry

King Triton- Manning Pulaski

Grimsby- Emma Dagate

Mersisters: Ariana Acosta, Emma Bourg, Gianna Eschete, Elizabeth Larke, Kate Lyons, Scarlett Savoie

Chef Louis- Cohen Acosta

Pilot- James Nettleton

Carlotta- Stella Hunter

Seahorse- Hannah LeBoeuf

Sailors: Anderson Brooke, Stella Hunter, Adalynn Boudreaux, Olivia Boudreaux, Presley Nettleton, Kate Beeson, Elise Larke

Gulls: Scarlett Savoie, Addison LaBauve, Presley Nettleton, Elise Larke

Chefs: Kate Lyons, Adeline Adams, Elyse Bourgeois, Hannah Koster, Milena Kuschova, Avery Leonard, Amalie Marmande, Jules Walker, Noel Stiel

Tentacles: McCartney Marsh, Hannah LeBoeuf, Avery Guidry, Finley Talbot, Juliette Talbot, Annabelle Terry

Princesses: Addison LaBauve, Presley Nettleton, Ariana Acosta, Gianna Eschete, Elizabeth Larke, Emma Bourg

Sea Creatures/Lagoon Animals: Cohen Acosta, Adeline Adams, Kate Beeson, Adalynn Boudreaux, Olivia Boudreaux, Elyse Bourgeois, Anderson Brooke, Stella Hunter, Hannah Koster, Milena Kuschova, Addison LaBauve, Elise Larke, Hannah LeBoeuf, Avery Leonard, Amalie Marmande, McCartney Marsh, James Nettleton, Presley Nettleton, Avery Guidry, Noel Stiel, Finley Talbot, Juliette Talbot, Annabelle Terry, Jules Walker

Led by a dynamic team including Summer Director Mason Clark, Assistant Director Madison Baer, and Musical Director Kyle Davis, the student cast is set to shine. Tickets will be available soon, follow SOLA on Facebook for details.