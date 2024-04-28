SoLa Center for the Arts announces “The Addams Family” Cast

The SoLa Center for the Arts is please to announce the cast for their upcoming production of The Addams Family (Young@Part)!

The Addams Family (Young@Part) will from May 10-12, 2024, at Bayouland YMCA and will feature a cast of local students and thespians. Tickets are now available here.

2024 THE ADDAMS FAMILY CAST

Lurch Addams – Marlie Thibodaux

Morticia Addams – Gracie Bourg

Grandma Addams – Ava Hymel

Pugsley Addams – Larke Blanchard

Gomez Addams – Mason Brewer

Fester Addams – Elizabeth Larke

Wednesday Addams – Emma Thibodaux

Lucas Beineke – Cooper Giles

Alice Beineke – Iris Hunter

Mal Beineke – Manning Pulaski

The Viking Woman – Elise Larke

The Greek Goddess – Marie Hammock

The Car Hop – Emma Songy

The Saloon Girl – Danielle Freeman

The Flapper – Emma Bourg

The Bride – Presley Nettleton

The French Aristocrat – Brynela Carrol

The Conquistador – Kate Beeson

The WAC Officer – Keira Jeffers

The Cowgirl – Kylie Jeffers

The Pirate – Mila Ghianda

The Flower Girl – McCartney Marsh

The Crusader – Anderson Brooke

The Stewardess, Cousin It – Gianna Fonesca

The Puritan – Cooper Guidry

The Caveman, Grim Reaper – Cohen Acosta

The Revolutionary Soldier – James Nettleton

The Court Jester – Luke Rodrigue

The Nun – Adeline Adams

The Ballerina – Elise Champagne

See photos of all cast members here.