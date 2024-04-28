SoLa Center for the Arts announces “The Addams Family” Cast

Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Red GrouperApril 28, 2024
The SoLa Center for the Arts is please to announce the cast for their upcoming production of The Addams Family (Young@Part)!
The Addams Family (Young@Part) will from May 10-12, 2024, at Bayouland YMCA and will feature a cast of local students and thespians. Tickets are now available here.
2024 THE ADDAMS FAMILY CAST
- Lurch Addams – Marlie Thibodaux
- Morticia Addams – Gracie Bourg
- Grandma Addams – Ava Hymel
- Pugsley Addams – Larke Blanchard
- Gomez Addams – Mason Brewer
- Fester Addams – Elizabeth Larke
- Wednesday Addams – Emma Thibodaux
- Lucas Beineke – Cooper Giles
- Alice Beineke – Iris Hunter
- Mal Beineke – Manning Pulaski
- The Viking Woman – Elise Larke
- The Greek Goddess – Marie Hammock
- The Car Hop – Emma Songy
- The Saloon Girl – Danielle Freeman
- The Flapper – Emma Bourg
- The Bride – Presley Nettleton
- The French Aristocrat – Brynela Carrol
- The Conquistador – Kate Beeson
- The WAC Officer – Keira Jeffers
- The Cowgirl – Kylie Jeffers
- The Pirate – Mila Ghianda
- The Flower Girl – McCartney Marsh
- The Crusader – Anderson Brooke
- The Stewardess, Cousin It – Gianna Fonesca
- The Puritan – Cooper Guidry
- The Caveman, Grim Reaper – Cohen Acosta
- The Revolutionary Soldier – James Nettleton
- The Court Jester – Luke Rodrigue
- The Nun – Adeline Adams
- The Ballerina – Elise Champagne