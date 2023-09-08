Sophie’s Sweets: how a local mother-daughter business duo is bringing sweet treats to the Houma community

What is the best way to teach your daughter about business? Help her start her own!

Sophie’s Sweets is a Houma-based, locally owned freeze dried candy business run by the mother-daughter pair, Melissa Autin and 15-year-old Sophie Dupre. The two take popular candies (such as Laffy Taffies, Jolly Ranchers, M&Ms, Starbursts, Milk Duds, AirHeads, Nerds, Snickers, Fruit Roll Ups, and more) and freeze dry them, expanding the candy and making it country while enhancing their flavor– and then sell them to the community as a delicious treat.

“We started this as a side business a little while ago– my daughter Sophie has been undecided about her career path, so I wanted to teach her the ins and outs of business,” explained Melissa. “Sophie was also beginning to need money for different expenses, and since most businesses don’t hire 15-year-olds, we decided to start our own. I have been working in business forever, and wanted to give her this opprotuntity to learn at an early age.” Melissa currently works for a division of Coca-Cola, and before that, had more than 15 years of experience managing restaurants.

“I was able to use some of my business connections to get us started, and knew about food safety from my years managing restaurants–and before we knew it, word got out and local businesses started asking for the product,” said Melissa. “We could not have undertaken this project without all our community support.” Sophie’s Sweets has skyrocketed since their opening, and are now we are in several different locations across Louisiana– and are planning to soon seek a brick and mortar shop for their business. See the complete list of stores where Sophie’s Sweets can be found at the bottom of the article.

Melissa explained that by far the most rewarding part of this journey is watching her daughter learn and grow from this new experience. “I love watching Sophie learn and become a better business owner everyday,” said Melissa. “Anytime anything is wrong with the product she is eager to fix it and learn something from it. It is wonderful to watch her take what she is learning and run with it, and my ultimate goal is to have her take over completely one day. We are both excited to see where Sophie’s Sweets takes us next!”

To stay up-to-date on menus, new items, or to place an order, check out Sophie’s Sweets official Facebook page, and be sure to support this local mother-daughter team and their delicious product!

Locations where Sophie’s Sweets can be found: