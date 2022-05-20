South LA Youth Shooting Sports Foundation’s 2022 Raffle Supports Youth Shooting Sports

Support Louisiana youth shooting sports in the South LA Youth Shooting Sports Foundation’s 2022 Raffle Ticket Selling Contest!

The drawing will be on June 4 and will offer many prizes including a Tri Star Viper Max DU 12 Ga. Shotgun 3 1/2″ 28″ barrel and CT-4 chokes (donated by Ron Bartels), Rossi Model RS 22 Semi-Auto Rifle 22LR olive stock/black receiver and barrel (donated by Ron Bartels), Savage Axis XP 223 Bolt Action Rifle Weaver Scioe and wooden stock (donated by Ron Bartels), Henry Mini 22LR Bolt Action Muddy Girl with case (donated by Henry Repeating Arms), and 200 rounds of 38 SPL 158 gr. Magtech bullets (donated by South LA Youth Shooting Sports Foundation).

Tickets are $10 for one chance, $20 for three chances, or $100 for 20 chances. Visit the website here to purchase raffle tickets.

South Louisiana Youth Shooting Sports Foundation is a 501 c3 non-profit organization created by local shooters for the purpose of raising money to provide funding, education & training to youth shooting sports organizations & participants in the Terrebonne & Lafourche Parish areas. To date, the organization has donated over $100,000 to the Terrebonne Parish jr. Deputy Shooting Team, Terrebonne & Lafourche Parish 4H Shooting Sports Teams, and the Nicholls State University Trap & Skeet Shooting Team. These organizations reach close to 300 local youth shooters. This money was used to purchase shooting equipment & supplies, offset travel expenses for national team qualifiers, and purchase a 16 ft. covered trailer. With the support of Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, the trailer was donated to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for the exclusive use of these shooting teams to carry equipment to regional, state & national competitions. For more information. visit https://shoot4thekids.com/.