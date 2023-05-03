South Terrebonne High senior signs baseball letter of intent

Congratulations to South Terrebonne High senior Jackson Martin, who signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Baton Rouge Community College on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

“The process of going from high school, to college, to professional with a sport is becoming harder every year, so anytime you have a student go to play at the next level, it is a big accomplishment,” said head baseball coach Mike Barba. “We really didn’t get to see what we had with Jackson when he first came onto the team because we were shut down due to COVID-19. Coming into his sophomore year, we really saw him take a leap forward, and we were able to utilize him and put in a lot of things offensively because of what he was able to do. He is going to bring a lot of great things to the plate at BRCC.”

“I want to thank my parents, family, teammates, and all my friends for coming out and supporting me all these years,” said Martin. “It’s a very demanding sport and you need to put in a lot of extra work, but it’s all worth it do something like this. It’s really exciting– ever since I was a little kid, my goal was to play college baseball, and I accomplished that today.” Martin plans to pursue a medical degree during his time in college. Congratulations Jackson Martin for this great achievement!