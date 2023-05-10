South Terrebonne High senior signs letter of intent for Nicholls State University

Congratulations to South Terrebonne High School senior Adam Gautreaux, who signed a letter of intent to run track and field and cross country at Nicholls State University on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

“Thank you to everyone for showing up this afternoon to celebrate Adam as he achieves a big goal and commits to continuing his athletic career,” said track and field coach Aaron Babin. “This was Adam’s first year running track and my first year coaching the boys track team as well, so it was a true pleasure getting to coach him. Adam set some very specific goals of what he wanted to attain this season and he achieved them. Track is such a “peaks and valleys” sport, and Adam is such a good example of an athlete who fights through the low points and really excels.”

“I wasn’t sure if I would get this opportunity to continue my athletic career,” said Gautreaux. “Track is hands down my favorite sport. Running everyday is a great way to clear your mind and it really allows you to think. I fell in love with running and all my family and coaches encouraged me to keep going and strive to run at a university level. I feel very at home at Nicholls– I’m excited to continue my career there.” Gautreaux plans to study Chemistry and Pre-Medicine at Nicholls State University, with the goal of attending medical school following his undergraduate years. Congratulations to Adam Gautreaux for his accomplishments!