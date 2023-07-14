Southdown Plantation to officially re-open this September

Southdown Plantation in Houma will be re-opening their museum to the public on Wednesday, September 6, 2023! The historic house was forced to shut down for construction following Hurricane Ida, but will soon be fully functioning again.

“We have re-done everything at our museum, and are excited to be opening our museum back up to the public,” said Director Celeste Landry. “We have been shut down for two years and are ready to show everyone what we’ve done.” Southdown Plantation will host an official ribbon cutting and re-opening ceremony on September 6, and will be able to offer full tours of the museum beginning that day.

Southdown Plantation is currently offering free mini-tours of the Grounds, former Slaves Quarters, Workers Cabin, and the Exterior of the plantation as construction is being completed. There are also several new historical pieces to view at the house, as well as a gift shop open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

For more information about Southdown Plantation and their upcoming grand re-opening, please visit their Facebook or website.