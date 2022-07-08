St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy Recieves $10,000 BCF Grant

St. Vincent de Paul TriParish Community Pharmacy recieved a $10,000 grant yesterday at Bayou Community Foundation’s 2022 Grant Program cermony.

The pharmacy helps community members who cannot afford to pay for medications. Some prescription medicine may be obtained free of charge through St. Vincent Pharmacy if residents do not have Medicaid or other prescription insurance coverage.

While some low-income people have the means to get medicine, many do not. The pharmacy has been serving the Houma area for 20 years and helps those in need have access to affordable medication. The pharmacy does not fill narcotics or birth control prescriptions.

They are located at 201 Canal St. in Houma and are open on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For more information, contact St. Vincent Pharmacy at (985) 872-2253.