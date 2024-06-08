“Stay Cool, Embrace the Culture” this summer!

By Tara Morvant

Summer in Louisiana’s Bayou Country is a season of buzzing life, beautiful foliage and, of course, the warm Southern sun. As the temperature rises, so does the fun, and having the right approach can make all the difference. Here’s our mantra for making the most out of your summer in Houma: “Stay Cool, Embrace the Culture.”

Stay Cool both literally and figuratively. With the Louisiana heat in full swing, planning your day to avoid the midday sun is key. Opt for morning or late afternoon outdoor activities like fishing, kayaking or explore local nature trails. During peak heat hours, take refuge in the cool comforts of indoor attractions such as Southdown Plantation and Museum or the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum. And don’t forget to hydrate – sip on some Southern iced tea or a refreshing lemonade as you tour around.

Embrace the Culture because Houma is a melting pot of history, art and soul. Summer brings a plethora of festivals and events that showcase the unique heritage and community spirit of the Bayou. From live Cajun music performances to local culinary festivals, immerse yourself in the experiences that define the heart and soul of Houma.

Incorporating this simple yet effective mantra into your visit will ensure you not only survive but stay cool and embrace the culture of Louisiana’s Bayou Country.