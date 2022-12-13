Strike the last names off your Christmas list at these 20 Local Businesses

Christmas is officially 12 days away which means the window is closing for holiday shopping! Instead of going to those big-box stores, here are some local options to help shop local!

Deep South Oil & Vinegar – Located at 412 Corporate Dr. in Houma, this local store has all of your kitchen needs!

4L Mercantile – Check out this wonderful retail store for all of your needs! From clothing for all ages to everything you need for your outdoor adventure, 4L has it! Located at 1795 Martin Luther King Boulevard Suite L & M in Houma.

Dishman Flooring – Did you know that this flooring store has beautiful home decor too?? Check them out at 4633 W Main Street in Houma.

Linsi L Cenac Interiors- Look no further for your interior needs! This gem has beautiful options to make your house a home! They also offer gift items such as jewelry and candles. Visit the shop at 300 Belanger Street, Suite B, in Houma.

Hi-5 Toys Candy Party – Hi-5 is PERFECT for stocking stuffers and everything fun! They are located inside Southland Mall in Houma!

Honeybaked Ham – This place has everything you need for the holidays! Who doesn’t love less prep time for more family time?! Come get some goodies or a gift card at 1539 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Houma.

Billy’s Best Brands – Billy’s has everything from home including electronics! They have plenty of options for gifts, such as TVs and even an electric bike! Visit them at 5805 West Main Street in Houma.

Cannata’s – Your local Cannata’s has something for everyone. Try a Cajun Christmas King Cake or some signature barrel select collection in the Whiskey aisle. Even a gift card would be a great stocking stuffer! Located at 6307 West Park Ave. in Houma.

American Mattress Outlet – This mattress store has more than just mattresses! For example, that special little one would love a pillow cub! Visit them at 500 Corporate Dr. Suite E in Houma.

Cajun Meat Market – Did you know your favorite local meat market has holiday gift baskets filled with your favorite locally-made products?! Check them out at 216 Mystic Blvd. in Houma.

La Belle Maison – Get your last-minute shopping done at La Belle Maison Decor! The shop has adorable decor and ranging gift items. They’re also running a gift card special for those stocking stuffers! Visit the shop at 488 Corporate Blvd. Suite 4 in Houma!

Auto Spa Carwash – Give the gift of a monthly pass! There are seven locations to serve you throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes making this the perfect gift for that one person you’re not quite sure what to gift them.

Lola Labelle Bridal – This shop has formal wear for all occasions! The shop also has unique, customizable gifts for everyone on your list! They are located inside Southland Mall.

Gold-N-Gifts – Located inside Southland Mall, this shop has everything you need when it comes to customizable gifts! They offer anything for everybody on your list!

Brush a Blowdry Bar – Give that special lady an experience to remember! The Blow Dry Bar offers everything but the cutting and coloring and they don’t use any chemicals! Believe us when we tell you a gift card to this salon is a MUST. Located at 710 W. 3rd Street in Thibodaux and 1437 St. Charles Street in Houma.

Skin Bar at SLMA- Give the gift of beautiful skin! The Skin Bar offers treatments in relaxing settings. Visit them at 496 Corporate Dr. in Houma.

Heavenly Scent of Houma- Go shopping at 1437 St Charles St #109 in Houma for gift items including essential oils, candles, health products, and more!

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers – Stop by for your holiday shopping to get locally-made whiskey, bourbon and rum, a gift card for the stocking, drinkware, and more! Located at 8043 W Main Street in Downtown Houma.

GG’s Children’s Boutique – Need some adorable clothing and gifts for those littles in your life? Look no further because GG’s has everything you need! Shop from one of their two locations: 1437 St. Charles Street Suite 113 in Houma and 516 W 2nd Street in Downtown Thibodaux!