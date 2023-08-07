Submit your original art now for the Bayou Arts Fest 2023 Poster Contest!

There is a cash prize of $300 and other perks for the date of the festival! Read below for more information. Do you know a talented local artist? The Bayou Regional Arts Council is still seeking artists to submit designs in a contest for this year’s Bayou Arts Fest poster!and other perks for the date of the festival! Read below for more information.

Theme – Arts & Music: Be creative, we would like to see an artist’s take on the festival. This year the festival is partnering with Explore Houma’s White Boot Stroll and Voice of the Wetlands.

Eligibility: Artists must reside in Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, or Terrebonne Parish and can be of any age. Mature and Professional artists may submit entries. Artists may submit multiple entries.

Entries: Only ORIGINAL artwork created specifically for the 2nd Annual Bayou Arts Fest poster contest will be considered. Winner will receive: $300.00, VIP passes to the festival, T- shirt & poster, poster signing and artist booth.

Artwork must be in an 11 x 17 inch, vertical format, having a 1:1.5 ratio. Original artwork may be larger than 11×17, for example, 18 x 24 or 22 x 34 but must maintain a 1: 1.5 ratio for printing purposes. The printed poster size will be 11 x 17. Original Artwork should not be smaller than 11 x 17. Artwork may be completed in any media, including digital and computer graphics. The words “Bayou Arts Fest” should appear somewhere in the artwork, but do not have to be the focal point. Use of 3-dimensional media such as collage or low-relief sculpture is acceptable, however, it should photograph well and enhance the overall quality of the poster.