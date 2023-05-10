Submit your work to the Louisiana Author Project Contest

Calling all authors for an exciting opportunity! The Louisiana Author Project is open for submissions from Louisiana independently published authors until Wednesday, May 31, 2023. As stated on the official website, “Through this project, libraries are helping local authors get the recognition they deserve for writing great books.” The contest includes multiple different categories, including adult fiction and young adult fiction. The winners of this contest will receive:
The eligibility requirements for this contest are as follows:
If you are interested in submitting your work for consideration, please click here. For more information, please visit the Louisiana Author Project website. Good luck!