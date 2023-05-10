Submit your work to the Louisiana Author Project Contest

Calling all authors for an exciting opportunity! The Louisiana Author Project is open for submissions from Louisiana independently published authors until Wednesday, May 31, 2023. As stated on the official website, “Through this project, libraries are helping local authors get the recognition they deserve for writing great books.” The contest includes multiple different categories, including adult fiction and young adult fiction. The winners of this contest will receive:

$1,000 each in adult and young adult categories

Honors at the 2023 Indie Author Day Reception

Opportunities to promote your book(s) at Louisiana public libraries

Inclusion in a full-page print spread in Library Journal

Opportunities to earn royalties through the IAP Select collection (ePUB format required for eligibility)

The eligibility requirements for this contest are as follows:

Indie-published

In an adult fiction or young adult fiction genre

Written by a Louisiana resident

Available in either ePUB (strongly encouraged) or PDF file

If you are interested in submitting your work for consideration, please click here. For more information, please visit the Louisiana Author Project website. Good luck!