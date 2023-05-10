Submit your work to the Louisiana Author Project Contest

May 10, 2023

Calling all authors for an exciting opportunity! The Louisiana Author Project is open for submissions from Louisiana independently published authors until Wednesday, May 31, 2023. As stated on the official website, “Through this project, libraries are helping local authors get the recognition they deserve for writing great books.” The contest includes multiple different categories, including adult fiction and young adult fiction. The winners of this contest will receive:


  • $1,000 each in adult and young adult categories
  • Honors at the 2023 Indie Author Day Reception
  • Opportunities to promote your book(s) at Louisiana public libraries
  • Inclusion in a full-page print spread in Library Journal
  • Opportunities to earn royalties through the IAP Select collection (ePUB format required for eligibility)

The eligibility requirements for this contest are as follows:

  • Indie-published
  • In an adult fiction or young adult fiction genre
  • Written by a Louisiana resident
  • Available in either ePUB (strongly encouraged) or PDF file

If you are interested in submitting your work for consideration, please click here. For more information, please visit the Louisiana Author Project website. Good luck!

Isabelle Gareis
