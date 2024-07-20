Summer fun is callin’

Louisiana 4-H elects new officers, crowns contest winners at 4-H UniversityJuly 20, 2024
By Tara Morvant
Summertime is quickly nearing its end. We put together some family-friendly ideas that are perfect for the kids to enjoy before heading back to school! Our area is filled with nature, wildlife and history that can be enjoyed and explored by all this summer. Whether a weekend getaway or exploring your own hometown, Louisiana’s Bayou Country is packed with all the fun your family can desire!
For more information on any of the events or attractions listed below, please call the Explore Houma Visitor Center, at 985-868-2732.
TOURS
Explore the diverse natural beauty and rich ecological systems of our area by taking your family on a swamp tour in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, today!
- A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour 251 Marina Drive, Gibson LA 70356, 985-868-4625
- Annie Miller’s Sons Swamp and Marsh Tours 4038 Bayou Black Drive, Houma LA 70360, 985-856-8501
- Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours: 125 Gator Court, Gibson LA 70356, 985-804-0744
PARKS & RECREATION
- Bayou Country Sports Park 4374 Hwy 311, Houma LA 70360
Splash pad, dog park, walking and bike trail, and stocked pond for fishing and kayaking.
- The Ball Park 6229 W Park Avenue, Houma LA 70360, 985-851-2475
Play miniature golf with your family: $7.50 for Adults, $3.85 for Kids; Batting Cages: $1.50 for 15 pitches
- Da Swamp Trampoline Park 2764 Coteau Road, Houma LA 70364, 985-333-3013
- Hypervelocity Race Track 5953 W Park Avenue, Houma LA 70364, 985-746-5210