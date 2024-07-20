Summer fun is callin’

By Tara Morvant

Summertime is quickly nearing its end. We put together some family-friendly ideas that are perfect for the kids to enjoy before heading back to school! Our area is filled with nature, wildlife and history that can be enjoyed and explored by all this summer. Whether a weekend getaway or exploring your own hometown, Louisiana’s Bayou Country is packed with all the fun your family can desire!

For more information on any of the events or attractions listed below, please call the Explore Houma Visitor Center, at 985-868-2732.

TOURS

Explore the diverse natural beauty and rich ecological systems of our area by taking your family on a swamp tour in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, today!

A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour 251 Marina Drive, Gibson LA 70356, 985-868-4625

Annie Miller's Sons Swamp and Marsh Tours 4038 Bayou Black Drive, Houma LA 70360, 985-856-8501

Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours: 125 Gator Court, Gibson LA 70356, 985-804-0744

PARKS & RECREATION