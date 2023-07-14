Summer Fun is Callin’

Summertime is quickly nearing its end. We put together some family-friendly ideas that are perfect for the kids to enjoy before heading back to school! Our area is filled with nature, wildlife and history that can be enjoyed and explored by all this summer. Whether a weekend getaway or exploring your own hometown, Louisiana’s Bayou Country is packed with all the fun your family can desire!

For more information on any of the events or attractions listed below, please call the Explore Houma Visitor Center, at 985-868-2732.

Tours:

Explore the diverse natural beauty and rich ecological systems of our area by taking your family on a swamp tour in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, today!

A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour

251 Marina Drive, Gibson LA 70356

985-868-4625

Annie Miller’s Sons Swamp and Marsh Tours

4038 Bayou Black Drive, Houma LA 70360

985-856-8501

Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours: 985-804-0744

125 Gator Court, Gibson LA 70356

Parks & Recreation:

Bayou Country Sports Park

4374 Hwy 311, Houma LA 70360

Splash pad, dog park, walking and bike trail, and stocked pond for fishing and kayaking.

The Ball Park

6229 W Park Avenue, Houma LA 70360

985-851-2475

Play miniature golf with your family:

$7.50 for Adults

$3.85 for Kids

Batting Cages: $1.50 for 15 pitches

Da Swamp Trampoline Park

2764 Coteau Road, Houma LA 70364

985-333-3013

Hypervelocity Race Track

5953 W Park Avenue, Houma LA 70364

985-746-5210