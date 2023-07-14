Summer Fun is Callin’

Summertime is quickly nearing its end. We put together some family-friendly ideas that are perfect for the kids to enjoy before heading back to school! Our area is filled with nature, wildlife and history that can be enjoyed and explored by all this summer. Whether a weekend getaway or exploring your own hometown, Louisiana’s Bayou Country is packed with all the fun your family can desire!
For more information on any of the events or attractions listed below, please call the Explore Houma Visitor Center, at 985-868-2732.
Tours:
Explore the diverse natural beauty and rich ecological systems of our area by taking your family on a swamp tour in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, today!
A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour
251 Marina Drive, Gibson LA 70356
985-868-4625
Annie Miller’s Sons Swamp and Marsh Tours
4038 Bayou Black Drive, Houma LA 70360
985-856-8501
Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours: 985-804-0744
125 Gator Court, Gibson LA 70356
Parks & Recreation:
Bayou Country Sports Park
4374 Hwy 311, Houma LA 70360
Splash pad, dog park, walking and bike trail, and stocked pond for fishing and kayaking.
The Ball Park
6229 W Park Avenue, Houma LA 70360
985-851-2475
Play miniature golf with your family:
$7.50 for Adults
$3.85 for Kids
Batting Cages: $1.50 for 15 pitches
Da Swamp Trampoline Park
2764 Coteau Road, Houma LA 70364
985-333-3013
Hypervelocity Race Track
5953 W Park Avenue, Houma LA 70364
985-746-5210