Summer Reading Program starts May 31 at Terrebonne Parish Library

The Terrebonne Parish Library System all-ages Summer Reading Program will open for registration from May 31 to July 30, 2022.

All readers who complete the first level challenge of reading for 20 minutes a day for five days will receive a certificate, a brag tag, and an entry for the big prize raffle. The raffle prize for K-6th grade children is a bicycle and helmet, and the prize for teens and adults is a gift basket. Extra levels completed earn readers another brag tag and raffle entry.

Discover “Oceans of Possibilities” with your library this summer through marine-themed crafts, programming, and take-home crafts while supplies last. Performances include musical acts, The Magical Poodles Show, and The Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show.

Check out the calendar at mytpl.org for in-person activities and follow the library on Facebook to see more. SRP 2022 is sponsored by the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library. The annual bike raffle is sponsored in part by the Kiwanis Club of Houma.