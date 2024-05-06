Summer Staycation – Sponsored Content

As the summer season beckons, families eagerly anticipate the freedom and adventure that come with school break! It‘s a time for exploration, fun, and creating cherished memories together. And what better way to make the most of the summer months than by delving into the wonders of our local communities?

In our Summer Staycation special section, we invite you to embark on a journey of discovery right here in our own backyard. With endless possibilities awaiting, it‘s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the unique experiences our area has to offer.

So join us in celebrating the spirit of adventure and community as we invite families to explore, indulge, and create unforgettable memories right here at home. Get ready to be part of an exciting journey that promises to make this summer one to remember!

ADVENTURE BEGINS AT YOUR LIBRARY!

We are excited to announce the 2024 Summer Library Program, Adventure Begins at Your Library! From May 28 to July 27 readers of all ages can read for fun and prizes at all seven amazing Terrebonne Parish Library locations.

The program will feature special events, performers, special kids’ programs, summer story times, teen and adult programs, family events, and so much more! Events kick off with Touch-A-Truck on June 1st. We’ll also feature The Yuck Show, Wink the Magician, Petite Princess Company, Creature Farm, Harvey Rabbit, Frank & Tammy Magic Show, Half Way Party, Artist Becca Hillburn, and so much more!

Kids in grades K through 6 can participate in Books for Bikes, sponsored by the Kiwanis and the Friends of the Terrebonne Library. All seven locations will be giving away a bike and helmet. Each location will also feature prizes for teens and adults.

Readers will receive a reward every five days for reading at least twenty minutes, as well as an entry into the grand prize raffle. Simply mark the day on the reading log or on the Beanstack App when you’ve achieved the goal. Once you’ve completed enough days, present your log at any of the seven library branches to claim your prize. To learn more about upcoming events and how to register, please visit mytpl.org/srp.

We can’t wait to see you and your family often at the library. In the meantime, keep reading!

Terrebonne Parish Public Library

985.876.5861 | visit mytpl.org

THE PLACE TO BE FOR NON-STOP FUN!

With true to the boot Louisiana spirits, Bayou Terrebonne Distillery is a pillar in the downtown area, hosting events such as live music on the weekends, Comedy Night, trivia nights, Small Business Spotlights, and more. Enjoy distillery tours, small batch whiskey/rum tastings and craft cocktails over looking Bayou Terrebonne. This summer, the Distillery is the place to be for non-stop fun and unique events!

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers

8043 W Main St, Houma | 985-790-7722 | @bayouterrebonnedistillers

IT’S AN EXPERIENCE!

Southern Breeze Lodge offers comfortable and affordable lodging as well as an RV area near the Louisiana Coastline.

About 45 minutes away from Grand Isle, Southern Breeze Lodge is centrally located for inshore and offshore speckled trout and redfish fishing with all the accommodations of home including our on-site GoBears Convenience Store and Noble Roman’s Restaurant.

With friendly and accommodating staff, we strive to be recognized as the best in the hospitality industry in the communities we serve.

Come, enjoy and “catch the BIG one” with us!

Southern Breeze Lodge

985.475.3107 | 212 North Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow

THIS SUMMER, TRANSFORM YOUR TIME OFF INTO A MEMORABLE STAYCATION IN HOUMA FILLED WITH UNIQUE ADVENTURES, HISTORICAL EXPLORATIONS AND UNFORGETTABLE FAMILY MOMENTS!

Discover the magic of a Houma summer, where every day offers a new opportunity to explore, unwind and connect with Louisiana’s Bayou Country.

Dive into the heart of the bayou with A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour as you glide through serene waterways, under the shade of towering cypress trees, and encounter the mesmerizing wildlife that calls these wetlands home. It’s an adventure that promises both thrills and tranquility, perfectly capturing the essence of Louisiana’s wild beauty.

For a taste of history and heritage, Southdown Plantation offers a journey back in time. Wander through the majestic grounds of this historic sugar plantation, now a museum, where stories of the past are preserved in the architecture, artifacts and gardens. It’s a cultural experience that pays homage to the deep roots and resilient spirit of the region.

Embark on a thrilling journey into the world of Louisiana’s most renowned inhabitants – alligators! Experience the excitement of live feedings, the joy of holding a baby alligator and the wonder of learning about these majestic creatures and their crucial role in our ecosystem. Perfect for families, nature enthusiasts and anyone looking to add a splash of adventure to their summer, Greenwood Gator Farm and Tour invites you to make unforgettable memories this season!

Explore Houma

800.688.2732 | Visit explorehouma.com!

JOIN YOUR FRIENDS FOR THE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRIENDLY FISHING RODEO IN TERREBONNE PARISH!

The 16th Annual Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo, hosted by the Gordon Dove, Jr. Foundation, will take place June 6-9. This non-profit organization, founded in memory of Gordon “Bubba” Dove, Jr., aims to honor his legacy and raise funds for charitable causes. Since 2009, the Foundation has donated over $430,000 to local charities and student scholarships. Rodeo tickets are $30 each and include entry fee, t-shirt, door prize entry, food, and soft drinks during scale times. Your ticket purchase includes entry for a chance to win $500 cash. Winner must be present. Don’t miss the chance to win $1,000 for 1st Place Bull Red, or $1,000 for the Largest Fish Overall, and enjoy a shrimp boil and live music by Cassie and Jonny on June 9!

16th Annual Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo

For more info: gordondovejr.org

TERREBONNE FOUNDATION FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IS HOSTING THE SUMMER’S BEST FEST, THE CAJUN FOOD FESTIVAL AND RUN FOR EXCELLENCE!

Join us on Saturday, May 11 in downtown Houma for our annual Food Festival and 5K Run to raise money to support teachers in the Terrebonne Parish School District. The festival features the Battle of the Bands high school competition, over 30 food booths, a 5K Run through historic downtown Houma, our amazing Kids Corner and music from the Kings of Neon! Tickets are now available!

TFAE Cajun Food Festival & Run for Excellence

May 11, 2024 | RunForExcellence.com

EXPLORE THE RICH MILITARY HISTORY OF TERREBONNE PARISH AND THE ENTIRE UNITED STATES AT THE REGIONAL MILITARY

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Houma, the local museum displays artifacts from all of the United State‘s major wars, while encouraging visitors to learn through the unique lens of the Bayou‘s regional history. Travel back to a time when Terrebonne Parish played a significant role in conflicts dating back hundreds of years up until modern day, and become a part of the museum‘s mission to honor those who serve our country—whether in the past, the present, or the years to come.

The Regional Military Museum

985.873.8200 | 1154 Barrow St, Houma, LA