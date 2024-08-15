Support families in need at the Catholic Charities Buckets of Blessings volunteer event

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux would like to invite all community members to their Buckets of Blessings event this weekend, to help serve those in need.

These “buckets of blessings” will be filled with hygiene and cleaning supplies as well as other much-needed resources to be given out immediately after the next disaster, such as a hurricane. The pre-made buckets will provide a fast and streamlined way to get essential products into the community during an emergency situation.

All those interested in volunteering in Buckets of Blessings are invited to come out Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 8:00-10:00 AM at 221 South Hollywood Road in Houma.

The purpose of the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is to embody the missionary heart of the Church by addressing individual and family needs, while providing opportunities for disciples to put their faith into action. Led by Executive Director Dr. Ben Duet, the organization hosts a multitude of outreach programs, such as:

For more information about the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, please visit their Facebook or website.