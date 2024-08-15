Support families in need at the Catholic Charities Buckets of Blessings volunteer event

UPDATE: Couple Charged for Rape, Child Porn, Drugs and Weapons Now Charged with BestialityAugust 15, 2024
The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux would like to invite all community members to their Buckets of Blessings event this weekend, to help serve those in need.
These “buckets of blessings” will be filled with hygiene and cleaning supplies as well as other much-needed resources to be given out immediately after the next disaster, such as a hurricane. The pre-made buckets will provide a fast and streamlined way to get essential products into the community during an emergency situation.
All those interested in volunteering in Buckets of Blessings are invited to come out Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 8:00-10:00 AM at 221 South Hollywood Road in Houma.
The purpose of the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is to embody the missionary heart of the Church by addressing individual and family needs, while providing opportunities for disciples to put their faith into action. Led by Executive Director Dr. Ben Duet, the organization hosts a multitude of outreach programs, such as:
- Good Samaritan Food Bank & Thrift Store of Raceland
- Good Samaritan Food Bank of Thibodaux
- Catholic Community Center of Galliano
- Caritas Food Pantry of Houma (opening TBA)
- Project Self Help
- Catholic Housing Services
- Assisi Bridge House | Rehabilitation House
- Rent & Utilities
- Rental Properties
- Homeless Shelters & Resources
- Area Disasters
- Individual Crisis
- Case Management
- Emergency Financial Assistance | Fire, Rent, Medicine, Utilities
- Work-Related Help | Uniforms, TWIC Cards, Tools, Tuition assistance
- Income Tax Preparation
- St. Lucy Child Development Center
- Foster Grandparent Program
- Budget Counseling
- Social Security Disability Application Assistance
For more information about the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, please visit their Facebook or website.