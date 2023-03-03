Support local entrepreneurs during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

Girl Scouts Louisiana East invites customers across southeast Louisiana to celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, taking place March 3–5. Beginning February 27, consumers can order cookies for shipment directly to their front porch by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or going to a Girl Scout Cookie booth near them. As always, 100 percent of the proceeds stay local, powering life-changing programming and volunteer support through councils and building troop funds to explore new places, programs, and beyond.

“As we kick off our direct (booth) sales this weekend, we are thankful for the support of the southeast Louisiana community,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts learn five essential skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills and Business Ethics, which will empower their success in the future. All Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local, and Girl Scouts will begin preparing for a year of adventure following the conclusion of the Cookie season.”

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when America’s beloved cookies are widely available across the US and reminds consumers that each purchase supports their local Girl Scouts. Girl Scouts use cookie funds to pay for invaluable experiences such as attending camp, going on fun field trips, and spearheading community service projects. As consumers open their favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies, they simultaneously open new doors for girls in their community to explore their leadership potential, build lifelong friendships, and make the world around them a better place.

If you know a Girl Scout, ask how they are selling cookies via the Smart Cookie® online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes. Consumers can also visit the cookie finder at www.gsle.org/cookies to locate a local booth to purchase cookies.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home, or to donate cookies to local causes.

Use the Cookie Finder at www.gsle.org/cookies to purchase cookies at a booth near you starting March 3. Girl Scout Cookie season in southeast Louisiana began January 20 and ends March 19.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gsle.org/join .