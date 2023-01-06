Swamp Stomp Music Series returning this January

On January 28, 2023, Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux will host four-time Grammy nominee Cedric Watson in concert from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The concert is free of charge and all ages are welcome to attend. “Our goal at the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make Cajun music fun and accessible,” says organizer Misty McElroy. “We want to provide opportunities for those in the Houma-Thibodaux areas to enjoy this cultural music.”

Swamp Stomp Musical Series is planning to host multiple free concerts throughout 2023 for locals to enjoy. In addition to these concerts, The Cajun Music Preservation Society hosts “Cajun Jams” every first and third Wednesday of the month from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Gina’s at the Legion. These casual, family-friendly events are an opportunity for anyone to come out and play Cajun music with their fellow community members. “Anyone, of any age, skill set, or musical background is welcome to come out and play at the Jams,” says McElroy. Even if you do not play an instrument, locals are invited to come out and enjoy the music and dancing.

Come out and join the Cajun Music Preservation Society’s mission to bring a rich musical heritage to Terrebonne and LaFourche Parishes at Swamp Stomp or Cajun Jams throughout 2023! Contact welovecajunmusic@gmail.com or follow their facebook for more information about upcoming events.





