T. Baker Smith, LLC celebrates 110 years in business

T. Baker Smith, LLC of Houma is celebrating 110 years in the environmental consulting business! The company has been helping to improve the regional community for more than a century, through three generations of family members.

T. Baker Smith was founded in 1913 and has since grown from a one-man shop to 280+ associate firm with nine locations across the Gulf Coast. “I’m a 3rd generation CEO. My grandfather graduated from Tulane in 1913, and came straight back to Houma to start this business,” said current CEO Kenny Smith. “Then my father graduated from LSU in 1954 and came back to help run the business. Then I graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1985 and did the same thing!” chuckled Smith. “I’m standing on my grandfather’s and father’s shoulders and am proud to carry on this business.”

T. Baker Smith, as stated on their website, “is a market-driven organization, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions through integrated engineering, environmental, and surveying services. [T. Baker Smith] works with clients in the pipeline, exploration and production, industrial, public works, and land development markets, providing skilled and passionate professionals and technical support staff to solve their challenges.”

Smith explained that owning and operating this family business has been an extremely rewarding process. “It feels wonderful to be doing something that helps our community,” said Smith. “We love being involved with all these projects in the area. Seeing us reach this milestone of 110 years is incredible– whether its an economic downturn, an oil spill, or a hurricane– we are still here!”

Congratulations to T. Baker Smith for helping better the Gulf Coast region for more than a century. For more information about the company and their work, please visit their Facebook or website.