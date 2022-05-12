Take a Dive in Lafourche Library Summer Experience 2022!

Lafourche Parish Public Library’s Summer Experience 2022 will be a splash this summer and pre-registration begins Monday, May 16!

Summer Experience 2022 runs from May 31 through July 31. This year’s theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” will bring a hybrid program, primarily being in-person, with virtual options available for the public to enjoy. Each week of the Summer Experience has a theme that will feature ocean-related activities! From programs, crafts, and performances, you’ll have a splash!

Week 1: May 30-June 5 – Boating

Week 2: June 6-12 – Under the Ocean

Week 3: June 13-19 – Beach

Week 4: June 20-26 – Pirates

Week 5: June 27-July 3 – Fishing

Week 6: July 4-10 – Pete the Cat

Week 7: July 11-17 – Sharks

Week 8: July 18-24 – Bayous/Lakes/Rivers

Week 9: July 25-31 – Mythical Sea Creatures

In-person performances are returning to the library branches! Enjoy interactive shows by Didgeridoo Down Under, Michelle’s Magical Poodles, and Magician David LeBoeuf. Virtual performances are also available with Page Turner Adventures shows. Page Turner Adventures brings four weeks of virtual content, five days a week.

Summer art workshops will also be available for all ages! For eight years and up, dive into Mini Aquarium with Jessica Duet, Coral Reef Seahorse with Katie Cheramie, and Rainbow Jellyfish Salt Painting. For ages 13 and up, there will be Sea Turtle Painting with Katie Cheramie and Tentacles from the Deep with Katie Cheramie. There will also have classes available for ages 16 and up; Salt Resist Painting with Kristen Angelette and Oyster Trinket Dish with Jessica Cassel.

The summer program has partnered with many people in the community including “Let’s Eat for the Health of It” with LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Casting Workshop, and Pastel Art Workshop with Jean M. Lajaunie, and Lessons Learned from Sea Life with Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

Story times will also be a blast! Pete the Cat is movin’ & Groovin’ at storytime in July. Join Pete for stories, games, photo ops, and fun! There will also be weekly stories, crafts, activities, songs, and more, at branches across the parish.

Don’t worry, your children will also have snack time with tasty afternoon snacks thanks to a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank. The program will use Beanstack to log participation, earn badges, and win prizes. Branches are hosting a variety of activities. As you log your participation in Beanstack, you will earn milestone awards that can be picked up at your home branch. Complete the challenge to be entered in a grand prize drawing!

There are tons happening this summer at the Lafourche Parish Public Libraries, so to learn how to register, and for a full list of activities, dates, and branches, visit the website here!