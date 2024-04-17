Take on the Bayou Country Crawfish Trail in celebration of National Crawfish Day!

By Tara Morvant, Explore Houma

With the turning of a new year comes a new season – ‘heads’ season! That’s right, the highly anticipated crawfish season is upon us, and we’ve got the low down on where to get some of those mouthwatering crustaceans – right here in Louisiana’s Bayou Country!

The Bayou Country Crawfish Trail was designed to guide you through an adventure through crawfish culture. Whether it’s traditional hot boil crawfish paired with all the fixin’s laid out on newspaper during “heads season” or stopping in to local markets for boudins, etouffees, pies, and more during “tails season”, the trail has a flavor and experience for everyone to enjoy.

Culinary visitors—use your time in town to eat your way to the best getaway ever! Locals—use the Trail to discover hidden gems you may have never heard or tried before. Taste each trail chef’s unique take on this iconic Louisiana staple along your trail map. Once you’re done, come in and redeem your passport for your trophy tee!

So, loosen your belt, bring your appetite, and get ready for a journey you can only have in a place where life is as spiced as the water that flows through our veins. “Louisiana boiled and raised,” we are the Bayou Country Crawfish Trail.