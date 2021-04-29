Take to the road for this year’s Relay for Life event in Houma this Saturday

Community members are invited to traverse through Houma this weekend for an exciting scavenger hunt that benefits the fight against cancer.

On Saturday, May 1, in Houma, organizers will host “Relay on the Road,” a twist on the traditional Relay for Life event that will feature pit stops around the town with door prizes, food, games and more.

Organizers decided to go a different route for this year to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, said Darryl Cunningham, event leader.

“During the planning process, we were using the regulations not only put on by the state but also by the American Cancer Society,” he said. “This way, we’re able to able to hold an event in accordance to the guidelines for the protection of our public and our cancer survivors.”

The opening ceremony will kick off the event at 10 a.m. in the Southland Mall parking lot (old Sears side). There and at any of the “Relay Pit Stops,” attendees can donate $5 to a Relay team — which will give them a passport to participate in the scavenger hunt that has 10 fundraising locations around Houma.

When a participant presents their passports at the pit stops, they will receive a stamp. Once they collect at least five stamps, their passport doubles as a raffle entry. If they can fill up all ten spots, their card will allow them to enter into the grand prize raffle. Entrants will need to return to the mall parking lot and drop off their cards by 3:00 p.m., as the winners will be drawn at 3:30 p.m.

Although there are differences to this year’s Relay, organizers made sure to keep the event’s traditions. During the opening ceremony, survivors and caregivers will be able to do their lap around the Luminaria Trail, except it’s going to be a drive-around experience.

“They double as a fundraiser, but the luminary bags hold a lot of meaning,” Cunningham said. “It represents someone who’s either passed from cancer or a loved one that’s fought the fight of cancer and won. Those bags represent actual people. We definitely want to keep that going.”

Proceeds from Relay on the Road, and all Relay events, go toward the American Cancer Society, a national community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a significant health problem.

With over 10,000 attendees each year before COVID, Cunningham said, Terrebonne Parish’s Relay for Life was one of the biggest in the country. He also noted the contributions from the parish can be seen at local health care facilities.

“Relay for Life has been a big part of Terrebonne Parish, and we’re trying to keep that alive. We understand right now with the times we’re in that things are difficult — people have a lot going on and are facing a lot of hardships,” Cunningham said. “But what we realize and want we want to put out there is cancer never dies. Cancer is not going to sleep, and neither are we. We’re never going to stop this fight against cancer. We’re doing this for the people that are suffering from this disease. And we’re fighting to find that cure.”

More information on Relay on the Road CAN BE FOUND HERE.

See below for the list of pit stop locations and a map.