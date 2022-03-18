Teche Action Clinic Tackles Colorectal Cancer with Exhibits Spanning Three Days

In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, Teche Action Clinic are taking action and will host multiple exhibits including in the Thibodaux, Houma, and Dulac areas.

The exhibits will feature a 32-foot-long walk-through outdoor inflatable colon provided by the LSU Health Sciences Center’s School of Public Health. It is made possible through partnership with the Louisiana Colon Cancer Alliance, Taking Aim at Cancer in Louisiana (TACL) initiative. Community health organizations will accompany the exhibit to provide Colon health and Nutrition information.

“We are delighted to offer this valuable colon health education service in the community,” says Dr. Gary Wiltz, MD, Chief Executive Officer for Teche Action Clinics. “The TACL members recognize the need to make early cancer screening and health education available, and Teche Action Clinic is grateful for the local partnership.”

“In just 8 years, (by 2030), colorectal cancer is estimated to be the leading cause of cancer related deaths for people under age 50,” says Terry Richoux Birkhoff, the Executive Management consultant for TACL. “We want to change this and ensure that all options for colorectal cancer screening are available to communities, specifically in the region that is recovering from Hurricane Ida,” Birkhoff adds.

The exhibits’ information are as following:

Tuesday, April 22 | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Pierre Part School Gym

Wednesday, April 23 | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Thibodaux Teche Action Clinic, 1709 Ridgefield Rd. | (985) 446-7341

Thursday, April 24 | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Dulac Teche Action Clinic, 189 Mozart Drive, Houma | (985) 868-3700

Click here to view event flyer. For Teche Action Clinic exhibit information, please contact Florence Beverly at (337) 940-3936 or Jeanne Solis at (337) 288-2225.