Teche Action Clinic’s Free Community Health Fair Aims to Provide Health Resources

Teche Action Clinic in Houma will be holding a free community health fair this Saturday, April 23, at 1014 West Tunnel Blvd. from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The health fair will offer free COVID-19 shots and booster shots with no appointment needed. There will also be free flu shots, blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, and body mass index calculations.

The fair offers information on WIC, nutrition, behavioral modifications, dental, and more. Free refreshments will be served.

The health fair is to celebrate National Minority Health Month. Tech Action said, “This NMHM, we focus on the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on racial and ethnic minority, American Indian and Alaska Native communities and underscore the need for these vulnerable communities to get vaccinated as more vaccines become available. The COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to prevent the spread of the virus and to help us get back to normal, bringing this pandemic to an end.”