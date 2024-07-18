Terrebonne 4-H Students Shine at Louisiana State 4-H Horse Show

Last week, the LSU AgCenter hosted the Louisiana State 4-H Horse Show in Deridder, where students from Terrebonne 4-H showcased their skills and rode home with success.

To qualify for the state horse show, the students first had to compete in the district show held in Amite. Terrebonne 4-H Agent Cherie Roger commended the students for their dedication, emphasizing that they work year-round to hone their craft. The students’ hard work and dedication were evident from their impressive performances at the state show.

Performers at the state show from Terrebonne 4-H included Tanner Domangue, Sophie Fernandez, Ava Parra, Carson Price, Laney Price, Kinsley St.Pierre, and Ava Watson. Also, congratulations to Emeline LeCompte, who competed at the District Horse Show and qualified for state!

These talented individuals secured top-ten spots. Congratulations to Parra and Fernandez for attaining the Hi Point title for their events. This prestigious recognition signifies their outstanding performance, with Parra earning the Hi Point Senior Timed Events and Fernandez achieving the Hi Point Senior Western Pleasure Events. Fernandez’s achievements were particularly noteworthy, with standings in various categories, including third in Halter, second in Showmanship, third in Pleasure, 5th in Horsemanship, third in Trial, first in Riding, and first in Reining. Fernandez and Parra earned the opportunity to compete at the Regional Horse Show in Perry, Georgia, scheduled for early August.

The Terrebonne 4-H group consists of students in the 4th to 12th grades. The group is a youth development program that believes in learning through doing. The group offers opportunities for students to gain knowledge and life skills that allow them to become positive, productive, capable, and compassionate members of their communities.