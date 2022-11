The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is currently hosting their Christmas Art Show and Gift Shop!

Stop by and pick out the perfect gift from items including original paintings and artisanal talents. There is always something unique to view at the Gallery!

The Guild is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am – 4pm and Saturdays from 12-4pm now through Dec. 24. The Guild is located at 630 Belanger Street in Houma.