Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild announces 61st Annual Student Art Show Winners

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild held their 61st Annual Student Art Show from February 24 – March 2, 2024. The local Guild presented works from local students grades 1-12, encompassing Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary Parishes.

83 pieces of original art were submitted, including pencil, charcoal, crayon, tempera paint, acrylic paint, and mixed media works. The artwork was judged on originality, design, and use of media, funneling into three categories used for judging for awards– 1st-

4th Grade, 5th-8th Grade, and 9th-12th Grade. The top three places and several honorable mentions depending on the size

of the group were awarded prizes. All the artists received participation certificates.

The following winning artists for 2024 were as follows:

1st – 4th Grade:

1st Place – Henry Watkins

2nd Place – Kate Molinere

3rd Place – Kennie Maryland III

– Kennie Maryland III Honorable Mentions – Sadie Stark, Theodore Dufrene, Charles Bourgeois, Bryn Rutledge, and Liam Hebert.

5th – 8th Grade:

1st Place – Giselle Griffin

2nd Place – Ryleigh Perea

3rd Place – Lexi Callais

– Lexi Callais Honorable Mentions – Harrison Moreau and Kohen Westerman

9th – 12th Grade:

1st Place – Samantha King

2nd Place – Jinyi Lin

3rd Place – Ava Champagne

– Ava Champagne Honorable Mentions – Chloe Blanchard, Bre’yon Guidry, Melanie Rivera, Makayla Rhodes and Violet Blanchard.

Congratulations to all the young local artists who participated in the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s 61st Annual Student Art Show!