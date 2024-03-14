Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild announces 61st Annual Student Art Show Winners

March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024

TFAG 2024 3rd Place Winner

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild held their 61st Annual Student Art Show from February 24 – March 2, 2024. The local Guild presented works from local students grades 1-12, encompassing Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary Parishes.

83 pieces of original art were submitted, including pencil, charcoal, crayon, tempera paint, acrylic paint, and mixed media works. The artwork was judged on originality, design, and use of media, funneling into three categories used for judging for awards– 1st-
4th Grade, 5th-8th Grade, and 9th-12th Grade. The top three places and several honorable mentions depending on the size
of the group were awarded prizes. All the artists received participation certificates.


 

The following winning artists for 2024 were as follows:

1st – 4th Grade:

  • 1st PlaceHenry Watkins
  • 2nd PlaceKate Molinere
  • 3rd PlaceKennie Maryland III
  • Honorable MentionsSadie Stark, Theodore Dufrene, Charles Bourgeois, Bryn Rutledge, and Liam Hebert.

5th – 8th Grade:


  • 1st PlaceGiselle Griffin
  • 2nd PlaceRyleigh Perea
  • 3rd Place Lexi Callais
  • Honorable MentionsHarrison Moreau and Kohen Westerman

9th – 12th Grade:

  • 1st PlaceSamantha King
  • 2nd PlaceJinyi Lin
  • 3rd PlaceAva Champagne
  • Honorable Mentions Chloe Blanchard, Bre’yon Guidry, Melanie Rivera, Makayla Rhodes and Violet Blanchard.

 

Congratulations to all the young local artists who participated in the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s 61st Annual Student Art Show!

