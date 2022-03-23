Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild Annual Scholarship Application Period is Now Open!

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild has announced that the 2022 Art Scholarship application period is now open!

The annual scholarship is for Terrebonne Parish residents and students who are currently high school seniors pursuing an art major or minor in college for the Fall of 2022. Through Today’s Art Students and Tomorrow’s Fine Artist, the Fine Arts Guild said they are proud to be able to award a $200 scholarship to help promising artists.

Besides the completed application form, the applicant must also include a portfolio on a flash drive with six images of original artwork. The artwork can include drawings, paintings, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, photographs, and graphic designs. The submission must also include a letter of recommendation and an artist statement about themselves and their goals.

Submissions can be turned in person to the Downtown Art Gallery 360 at 630 Belanger St. in Houma or by mail- Scholarship- Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild, P.O. BOX 2002, Houma, LA 70361. The deadline is May 15. For any questions, please contact Emily Neil at (985) 856-0319. Click here to download the application.