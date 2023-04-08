Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild exhibit is now available at TPL Main Branch!

April 8, 2023
April 8, 2023

Looking for a fun spring activity? Grab your friends and family and come check out the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild and Guests Exhibit at the Main Branch of the Terrebonne Parish Library!

This exhibit will also feature a beautiful, larger-than-life installation of painted wings as a part of the exhibit. Participants can experience a gallery walk of beautiful work from local artists across the parish for free from now until the end of April. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Library Facebook and website, or call (985) 876-5861. Check out the photos below!

Photo provided.
Photo provided.
Photo provided.

Photo provided.
Photo provided.
Photo provided.

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

