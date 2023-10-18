Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild names Geri Douglas October Artist of the Month

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild will host a reception on Friday, October 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. to honor their October Artist of the Month, abstract and multi-media artist Geri Douglas.

Geri Douglas has art in multiple mediums and styles, including watercolor paintings, ink drawings, painted scarves, painted tiles, Christmas ornaments, and more. “Geri works in several different mediums which is a lot of fun to see,” said a representative from the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. “We have had several workshops with here where we paint scarves and tiles with ink, in abstract and realistic style, which will all be on display or for sale. This is the perfect artist reception for someone Christmas present shopping!”