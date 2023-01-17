Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to host annual Student Art Show

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild announced its annual Student Art Show will take place February 4-11 at the Downtown Art Gallery, in Houma. The show will open on February 4, 2023, with a reception and awards ceremony from 1-4 p.m.
The competition is free and open to all students in public, private or who are home schooled in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. One entry per student is allowed; all classical two-dimensional paintings or drawing media and collages are accepted.
Registration is open on the following dates:
Parent/Adult is to accompany the artist to help fill in registration forms and TFAG ID tags for artwork and sign a release. TFAG volunteers will record and accept works, making sure they meet the rules and guidelines. Work will only be accepted at our check-in table. Please do not leave any works without completing the check-in.
The judging categories will be as follows:
Each Category will have an overall Best in Category. Each Grade level will have 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention awards available as needed based on the number of artworks presented per grade.
Guidelines:
The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild was organized in 1963 to promote art and art culture in Terrebonne Parish. The Downtown Art Gallery 630 was established in 1979 to promote knowledge of and participation in the visual arts through exhibitions; art instructions for children and adults; and, to involve and encourage art in the schools by exhibiting students’ work in the parish-wide competition.
For more information, please call 985-851-2198.