Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to host annual Student Art Show

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild announced its annual Student Art Show will take place February 4-11 at the Downtown Art Gallery, in Houma. The show will open on February 4, 2023, with a reception and awards ceremony from 1-4 p.m.

The competition is free and open to all students in public, private or who are home schooled in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. One entry per student is allowed; all classical two-dimensional paintings or drawing media and collages are accepted.

Registration is open on the following dates: Tuesday, January 31, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Parent/Adult is to accompany the artist to help fill in registration forms and TFAG ID tags for artwork and sign a release. TFAG volunteers will record and accept works, making sure they meet the rules and guidelines. Work will only be accepted at our check-in table. Please do not leave any works without completing the check-in.

The judging categories will be as follows: 1st – 4th grade

5th – 8th grade

9th – 12th grade Each Category will have an overall Best in Category. Each Grade level will have 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention awards available as needed based on the number of artworks presented per grade.

Guidelines:

Grades 1-8: 14×22 inches (no frames, may be laminated or shrink wrapped) Works on paper must be mounted on mat board, cardboard, foam core, etc. for stability and to accept TFAG provided sawtooth hangers. Grades 9-12: 22×30 inches. Frames allowed, no glass. Must be wired to hang; no sawtooth hangers. Unframed works on paper must be mounted on mat board, cardboard, foam core, etc. for stability and to accept TFAG provided sawtooth hangers. Please provide artist’s name, grade, contact info and title of artwork on the back of the artwork. Artwork must be original and hand painted/produced. No paint by number, tracing of photos or computer images, and the work cannot have been exhibited in previous TFAG student shows. No copyrighted characters (includes no superheroes, game characters or Anime with only minor changes made.)

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild was organized in 1963 to promote art and art culture in Terrebonne Parish. The Downtown Art Gallery 630 was established in 1979 to promote knowledge of and participation in the visual arts through exhibitions; art instructions for children and adults; and, to involve and encourage art in the schools by exhibiting students’ work in the parish-wide competition.

For more information, please call 985-851-2198.