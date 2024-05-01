Terrebonne Garden Club celebrates 95 years of beautifying the community

The Terrebonne Garden Club recently celebrated their 95th anniversary of beautifying the community!

The Terrebonne Garden Club was founded in 1929, and is a National Garden Clubs, Deep South Garden Clubs, and Louisiana Garden Clubs Federation member. “The Terrebonne Garden Club provides education, resources and networking opportunities for its members, promoting love of gardening, floral design, landscaping and the environment, while beautifying the parish and enriching our homes and gardens,” reads the mission statement of the club.

The Terrebonne Garden Club has spearheaded a number of important projects throughout their nine-decade history, all aimed at helping the parish and those who live here. In 1930, the Caro Canal was filled in, and parish leadership asked the Club to beautify the area and live oak trees were planted by members. The oaks can still be seen on New Orleans Blvd, as the Club prepares this year to register the trees with the Live Oak Society. In the late 1940’s, American Gold Star Mothers enlisted the help of Terrebonne Garden Club members to plant live oak trees in Jim Bowie Park in honor of sons killed in World War II. Ninety men from Terrebonne Parish were killed in the war, and the trees are now over 70 years old with the names of the men preserved on markers placed by the Garden Club.

The Terrebonne Garden Club continues its mission and service to the parish to this day. The Club has won the Cleanest City Contest in Louisiana several times, helped in the Bicentennial Celebration by gathering the items which went in the time capsule, and when the 250-year-old live oak tree at Southdown Plantation was hit by lightning this past summer, the Club planted a new tree along Museum Drive.

“Each year we plan projects to enhance and help the parish,” said Linda Brashier, past president of the Terrebonne Garden Club and member for almost 24 years. “We are honored and excited to be celebrating 95 years.”

The Terrebonne Garden Club marked their anniversary with a special event earlier this April, and a tour of four local gardens this past week.

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Garden Club for reaching this milestone and their service to Terrebonne Parish!