Terrebonne General Health System Honors April Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General System has announced the scholar and athlete students of the month for April.

Each month, Terrebonne General honors juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program), television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad promotion, and a plaque presented at the respective school’s yearly awards banquet.

Congratulations to the April 2022 honorees!

Carmen Falgout, Sr. 2022, Houma Christian School: 4.20 Unweighted GPA Honor Graduate, National Honor Society-VP Student of the Year Nominee, Future Teens of Medicine Society Valedictorian Candidate, Varsity Cheer, BETA Varsity Tennis

Titus Pellegrin, Sr. 2022, South Terrebonne High School: 3.60 GPA Honor Graduate, All-Region & All-District Soccer Selection, All-District Tennis Selection/Team MVP – STHS Football Letter, Emerald Chapter National Honor Society