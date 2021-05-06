Terrebonne General Health System Opens New Drive-Thru Center

Terrebonne General Health System announces the opening of its new Drive-Thru Center, adjacent to the Terrebonne General campus. This convenient location will make it easier to perform various tests, screenings and vaccinations from the comfort of your vehicle. 



 

The drive-thru center is located at 8200 Main Street on the corner of Main and Liberty and easily accessed off Main Street.  

 

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines and testing are provided by appointment only by calling 985-873-HOUMA (4686).  Doctor’s orders are necessary for tests, and identification and any insurance cards are needed at the time of your appointment. 

 

 



STAFF
