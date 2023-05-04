Terrebonne General Health System unveils new Mobile CARE Clinic

Terrebonne General Health System held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to introduce their new initiative, the Mobile CARE Clinic. This state-of-the-art mobile clinic will assist Terrebonne General in providing health and wellness services to the Bayou Region, especially in low-lying areas with limited healthcare access.

The Mobile CARE Clinic is furnished with the latest medical equipment and staffed with experienced healthcare professionals who will provide preventive care, health promotion, and education. The goal is to help reduce the risk of illness or impairment with provider appointments, health and wellness visits, screenings, and immunizations, along with providing education and resources about managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and cancer, as well as lifestyle changes such as weight and nutritional management and smoking cessation.

“Having identified the necessity for healthcare access and transportation in our Community Health Needs Assessment, we knew we had to address those specific needs. With the Mobile CARE Clinic, we have a solution that will allow us to travel to the communities that need it most to provide health and wellness services,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System. “We look forward to visiting locations throughout our community and assisting those with access to healthcare.”

This initiative became possible thanks to the generous donations provided by The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System. The Foundation’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of the people in South Louisiana. In addition to providing much-needed health and wellness visits and education to the Bayou region, Terrebonne General will use the Mobile CARE Clinic to partner with local officials in the event of a natural disaster or emergency. The first public screening will be held at Market at the Marina on Saturday, June 3, 2023, form 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne General Health System website.